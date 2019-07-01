Sanjivani reboot: Producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster from the reboot version of Star Plus shows Sanjivani which was one of the most popular shows during 2002-2005.

Sanjivani reboot: Remember the popular show called Sanjivani which became one of the most loved show during 2002-2005? Well, the show is coming back on Star and the makers of the show shared a photo of the new cast of the reboot version of the show on National Doctor’s Day. The new show will have Namkit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna in lead roles and the interesting part is that actors from the original show in 2002, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will also be seen in the reboot version of Sanjivani. The new show will star Ronit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh in key roles.

The producer of the show, Siddharth Malhotra, shared a photo of the new cast on his official Twitter account and revealed all the characters with their names. While Gurdip Kohli from the original version will be playing the reprised role of Dr Juhi Singh while Mohnish Behl will be seen as Dr Shashank Gupta.

The original version of the show starred Gaurav Chanana/Mihir Mishra, Gurdeep Kohli, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly and Shilpa Shinde. Sanjivani was one of the most loved medical dramas which aired from 2002 to 2005 on Star Plus. Ever since the makers of the show announced the reboot version of Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, fans are very excited for the show to go on air.

Soon after Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster of the reboot version of Sanjivani, the photo has gone viral on social media. The show is slated to go on air next month.

