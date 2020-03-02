In today's episode Sid will try to attack Ishani.By seeing all of this NV has no other option than revealing about his fake marriage with Ishani. Read the full article to know more.

Sanjivani Spoiler Alert: The upcoming episode of the show is going to be high voltage drama. The twists and turns in the story will enhance the love the show is receiving from the audience. As per the latest episode,it was seen that Sid created a lot of drama during the anniversary celebration of Ishani and NV.Sid deep down has feelings for Ishani and hates the fact that Ishani betrayed her trust and love.

Sid hates Ishani as she married NV.Sid is unaware of his memory loss and this is the reason he is saying all of it. Sid tries to attack Ishani and hurt him, but fortunately, NV comes on time and saves Ishani’s life, Sid ends up hurting himself.

Now in this situation, NV is left with no other option other than revealing about his and Ishani’s marriage. To bring Sid in normal state NV reveals that his marriage with Ishani is not real but fake.

After knowing all this, Sid is very happy and gets back to normal knowing that his love Ishani is not really married to NV.

Sanjivani is an Indian Television show which is based on a medical drama. The show premiered on 12th August 2019 on Star Plus. The lead character of the show includes Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and Gurdeep Kohli. The show is a rebooted version of the 2002 series of the same name.

Will Ishani let NV give divorce to her? Will NV give divorce?

