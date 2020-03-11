In today's episode of Sanjivani, Ishani will take a big decision, after Dr. Mehta reveals about Nv's good side to her. Read the full article to know more.

Sanjivani Spoiler Alert: The upcoming episodes of the show Sanjivani are going to be of more twists and turns. The show is receiving a satisfactory TRP, and the characters are loved by all. The characters have garnered a lot of fan following, as well as love from the people. The show focuses on high voltage drama.

In the recent episodes, we saw that Ishani finally got ready for Sid’s surgery where NV is supporting her thoroughly.

Now while all this was happening, Dr. Mehta talks with Ishani and revels about the good side of NV, which leaves Ishani into tears and guilt. All the misunderstandings and the gap which was there between Ishani and NV, Dr. Mehra tries to fix that up. He tries to solve the things which are being a problem in Ishani and Nv’s relation.

After all of this Ishani realizes her mistake and she accepts that she was misunderstanding NV that he just wants to rebuild her lost confidence. After realizing her mistake, she apologizes to Ratan for not trusting him at all till now. The show then takes up a twist as Ishani decides to fulfill her responsibilities towards her marriage.

Now, what will happen? What will happen when Sid will get to know about this decision of Ishani? Will Sid be able to see Ishani and NV together?

