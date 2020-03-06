Sanjivani: Television actor Surbhi Chandna has shared photos and videos from her last day on the sets of Sanjivani. The show will air its last episode on March 13, 2020.

Sanjivani: Despite being a spin-off of one of the most loved shows of Indian Television, Sanjivani has failed to ensure a longer screen time for itself. Premiered in August last year, the last episode of Sanjivani will go on air on March 13, 2020. While the show started with a lot of promise, several fans were disappointed after the makers introduced a track separating Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) and Sid (Namit Khanna) followed the former’s wedding with Dr NV Singh (Gaurav Chopra).

Confirming that show will go off air in March, show’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra said that it was the channel’s call to wrap up Sanjivani. Furthermore, there were some branding issues. A few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna shared a couple of videos on Instagram announcing that it is her last day on the sets of Sanjivani. She goes ahead to introduce her fans and followers to her crew members-Abhijit Das, Rakesh Malhotra and SmitMahadik for making her look pretty on-screen and shaping her character Ishani.

A beautiful selfie of Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra dressed as a bride and groom is also circulating on their fanpages. In the photos, the actress can be seen dressed in a red off-shoulder lehenga styled with heavy jewellery, matching banges and a green bindi. Her beautiful smile and expressions are only elevating her look.

Check out the photos and videos of Surbhi Chandna from her last day on the sets of Sanjivani:

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her performance in Star Plus’s show Ishqbaaz followed by Dil Bole Oberoi. Before that, she was also seen in shows like Qubool Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

