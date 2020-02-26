Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna recently shared some candid clicks with costar Gaurav Chopra aka NV Singh on Instagram. Take a look–

Sanjivani: Television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned to flourish among the most hardworking actors of the industry. From trying different roles to experimenting with her genres, Surbhi Chandna is a pro and conquered hearts with her shows like Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. Currently, the hottie is busy in hit show Sanjivani as Dr. Ishani, which is the rebooted version of the 2002 series with the same name.

Recently, the hottie shared pictures with her costar Gaurav Chopra. Dressed in a white trendy mid-cut kurta with jeans, the hottie looked breath-taking in her appearance. Further, Gaurav Chopra also complimented her dressed in a white shirt, trousers, and a half jacket. Further, Surbhi Chandna also captioned the photo thanking Gaurav Chopra for his lessons and the fun which he happens to bring on-screens.

This won’t be wrong to say Sanjivani became quite boring after Namit Khanna aka Dr. Siddhant episode but it seems that the makers brought Gaurav Chopra at the right time as the chemistry between Gaurav and Surbhi is making the show quite popular.

Moreover, there are reports that the show might go off-air due to some reason.

