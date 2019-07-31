Sanjivani promo: Sanjivani, starred by Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy along with the old ones, like Mohnish Behl, Sanjivani is the reboot version of the hit 2002. The promo offers a lot of entertainment for all the Sanjivani fans with the love-hate relationship.

Sanjivani promo: The Sanjivani, one of the popular TV series of the year 2002 so once again back again to entertain its fans with a yet another twisted tale of 24 hours working doctors. Starred by introducing new star cast Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy along with the old ones, Sanjivani’s trailer promises a lot of happiness and troubles at the hospital. This is the reboot version of the hit 2002.

In the new promo that is doing the rounds on the Internet, it begins with the entry of Dr. Shashank Gupta (Mohnish) and later in the promo, it introduces us to Dr Sid, claiming to be over smart and accepts the bribe but to forward it to the patient. But he gets caught on camera doing the same. It will showcase love and hate relationship with Dr. Ishania.

The show is all set to make a comeback after 17 years which will air on Star Plus from August 12.

There will be a special screening before the television premiere for the actors and doctors to give a tribute to them.

While star-cast will be bringing back family doctors who have helped them time and again with their health and at the time of medical emergencies.

Talking about the same in a statement, she said that We have real doctors who had trained us while visiting the sets and helping us in terms of body language, basic medical terms. From how to wear gloves, checks the blood pressure of a patient and the right way to hold a stethoscope. Showcasing different medical cases along with the dramatic element on the show. She would like to express profound gratitude to all the medical experts who had helped them better their performances in Sanjivani.

