Sanjivani: The plot-based on the lives of Doctors and their struggle has had been loved by the Indian viewers as its first season was a big hit. Sanjivani featuring Surbhi Chandna as Dr Ishani Arora, Namit Khanna as Dr Siddhant, Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank Gupta, Gurdeep Kohli as Dr Juhi Singh, and Gaurav Chopra as Navratna.

Reportedly, Navratn and Ishani’s love story will take a new yet interesting twist, where NV is supporting her to fight from her depression, even he tries to reverse the psychology, s that she can overcome from her pain. With putting so much of efforts, Ishani finally gets ready for her surgery.

Meanwhile, she forgets that her anniversary is cornering around, thus NV reminds her about it which lead her restless, so will she celebrate her anniversary in grand way and adds a romantic twist in the tale? Talking about the serial Navratna Singh after buying Sanjivani, he married to Ishani but she has had lost the zeal to live life, so to take her from pain, he motivates her to give life a second chance.

