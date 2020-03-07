Sanjivani: It's a wrap for Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's show Sanjivani. Producer Siddharth P Malhotra recently shared photos from the wrap-up bash of Sanjivani and said that the entire cast and crew will always cherish these memories.

Sanjivani: Star Plus’s show Sanjivani, which had Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, is all set to come to an end on a bittersweet note. Despite being a reboot of a much-loved 2002 show, Sanjivani could not manage to appease the audiences and will now air its last episode on March 13, 2020. The star cast and crew of Sanjivani had their last day on sets yesterday and followed it up with a wrap-up party with show’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra in attendance.

From lead stars like Surbhi Chandna Namit Khanna, Ronit Roy, Gaurav Chopra to the team behind the cameras, attended the wrap bash. While Surbhi took her fans on an emotional journey by sharing every detail from the wrap-up bash through her Instagram stories, Sanjivani’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared a couple of photos on his Twitter profile.

In his tweet, Siddharth P Malhotra called it a wrap and said Sanjivani will be one show they will look back as a team and recall only happy memories. The team formed bonds for life and they will all be missed.

It’s a wrap for a show that we will look back as a team with happy memories always..bonds for life yet again @SurbhiChandna @namitter29 @gauravchopraa @rohitroy500 we missed u @Mohnish_Bahl and all who couldn’t make it last night 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/QNHBO8QkNe — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) March 7, 2020

Surbhi Chandna had earlier reacted to the show’s wrap in an interview with a news portal and said that they were hoping for year-long run time but there was a disconnect with the viewers. Calling it a learning experience, Surbhi added that she is glad she got the opportunity to do something different.

