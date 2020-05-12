Sayantani Ghosh marriage: Sanjivini 2 star Sayantani Ghosh recently revealed about her wedding plans with boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari and said that though the dates are not confirmed, she might also get married virtually in lockdown.

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh is among the most phenomenal actors in the Television industry. From her hot dance moves to her acting skills, Sayantani Ghosh is the master of all jacks and knows how to win hearts. Whether it is the role of a doctor in the most loved show Sanjivini 2 to her glamorous avatar in Naagin 4, Sayantani Ghosh certainly knows how to garner the attention. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Sayantani Ghosh made a big revelation.

The actor opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari. She said that she definitely wants to get married but both of them have not decided the final date. She then hinted that she might also get married virtually during lockdown but it is just a matter of time. She added that whenever they mutually come up with a date they will make an official announcement.

Both Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari first met through a common friend in a gym, six years back. Anugrah is from the fitness industry and both of them are fondly called SayanGrah by their fans. From going on romantic dates to vacations, both of them leave no chance of sharing adorable pictures on social media.

On the work front, Sayantani Ghosh did her acting debut with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a negative role. From Ghaar Ek Sapna, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar, Santoshi Maa to Karn Sangini, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Sayantani Ghosh loves to experiment with her roles and keeps astonishing her fans.

