As Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju continues to rake in amazing reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt called the film outstanding and added that she would place Sanju in one of her top 10 films.

From the audience, celebrities to the film critics, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has already emerged as one of the biggest film releases of 2018. As the film continues to smash records at the box office, Ranbir’s ladylove and Raazi actor Alia Bhatt called Sanju one of the best films of Bollywood in recent years. The diva, who was interacting with the media at NBT awards, stated that she really liked Sanju as it is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film.

Placing Sanju in one of her top 10 films, Alia said that Sanju is high up there and Ranbir is outstanding in the film. Speaking about Sanju’s ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Alia said that she is a really big fan of him and whenever his films hit the cinema theatres she cannot wait to see it. She further added that Rajkumar Hirani manages to hit out of the park every single time and Sanju is undoubtedly one of the best films we have right now in the past couple of years.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Actors like Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal have also garnered massive appreciation for their spectacular portrayal of Sunil Dutt and Sanju’s friend respectively. All praises for their performance, Alia concluded that Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal have done a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor have done a really good job, so Sanju is a full package.

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to watch Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju at the special screening of the film along with Sanjay Dutt, her mother Soni Razdan and many others. Workwise, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Singh and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Along with this, the diva will also be seen in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More