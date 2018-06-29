Sanju box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Sanju has finally hit the silver screen today and has witnessed a glorious opening on Day 1. Sanju marks Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani's widest release so far.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s eventful life, has finally hit the theatres today June 29 and has opened to a massive welcome from fans, celebrities, as well as film critics. Sanju, which has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is off to a glorious start at the box office as the film will be screened across 4,000 screens in India and more than 5,300 screens worldwide. The film is expected to mint Rs 20 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office after receiving a phenomenal response on the opening day.

Sanju box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

02:30pm – The film is expected to break the box office record of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 as the film has received excellent reviews from critics. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the film four stars.

#OneWordReview…#Sanju: M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Powerful… Engaging… Emotional… Compelling… Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he’s a master storyteller… This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

02:00pm – Bollywood town is all praises for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and are calling the film a masterpiece. Celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Javed Akhtar have praised the film on social media site Twitter.

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018

#Sanju screen count…

India: 4000 [second highest screen count of 2018, after #Race3]

Overseas: 1300+ [releasing in more than 65 countries]

Worldwide total: 5300+ screens

Note: Widest release of Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

