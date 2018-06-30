Sanju box office collection day 2 LIVE updates: Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is not only garnering appreciation from the audience, film critics and the Bollywood industry but is also all set to break all previous records at the box office. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju is expected to mint Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend.

As Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju continues to rake in superb reviews from the film critics, Bollywood celebrities as well as the audience, the film is off to a great start at the box office. On Day 1 of the film release, the film received a massive occupancy of 60-65% in the morning shows, followed by 75-80% occupancy during the afternoon shows and 80-90% during the night shows, according to the trade experts. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra films, Rajkumar Kumar Hirani films and Fox Star Studios, Ranbir Kapoor is winning hearts with his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt on-screen.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood actors like Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal have impressed the audience with their spectacular performance on-screen. The father-son bond between Paresh Raval as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is heartwarming while Vicky Kaushal has delivered yet another power-packed performance after Raazi. Giving his reviews for Sanju, Filmmaker Karan Johar called Ranbir a gifted actor and added that he has held the narrative in the film like a legend.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who will be seen in his next big release titled Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, shared his review for the film and tweeted that Sanju is a moving story of a father-son duo and two friends. Appreciating Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for their incredible performance, Aamir thanked Rajkumar Hirani for yet another entertaining and enriching film.

Sanju box office collection day 2 LIVE updates:

1:00 am: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju receives all-time second highest opening for a Hindi movie in USA after Aamir Khan starrer PK. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter account.

#Sanju takes all-time No.2 opening for a Hindi movie in #USA jus next to #PK for Day 1.. $725,000 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2018

12:30- am: With a massive opening of Rs 34.75 crore, Sanju has secured a bigger opening than Salman Khan’s Race that earned Rs. 29.17 crore on Day 1. Interestingly, the film has also shined through as Ranbir’s highest opener till date.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

4. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

12:00 am: Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has emerged as the highest opener of 2018 by earning a total collection of Rs. 34.75 crore on opening day. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crores in three days.

Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends… Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

11: 35 am: Bollywood actor Jaaved Jafferi calls Sanju Ranbir’s best performance till date. The actor added that Ranbir has blossomed into a tour de force performer.

‘Sanju’ is #RanbirKapoor’s best performance to date. The man has blossomed into a tour de force performer #Respect..Congratulations @chintskap sir, beta mubaarak ho:-) — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 29, 2018

11:30 am: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who essayed the role of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS, is all praises for the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sharing his review on Twitter, Arshad said that if one has not seen Sanju then they are making a big mistake as the film is a story of fun, friendship, laughter and tears. He added that the film is absolutely flawless and encompasses the best talent that the film industry has.

If you haven't seen #Sanju yet, you are making a big mistake. Fun, friendship, laughter, tears & a story I am glad is told. A flawless film with the best talent our film industry has. Ranbir, Vicky & Paresh have nailed it & how. @RajkumarHirani is a magician 🙏🏼 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 29, 2018

11: 15am: Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimates the biggest opening of 2018 for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Early estimates suggest a bumper box office opening of Rs 32 crore.

#Sanju takes the Biggest Day 1 Opening for a Movie in #India in 2018.. Early Estimates are ₹ 32 Cr+ NBOC.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2018

11:00am : Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood actor, has emerged as the highest opener of 2018. Film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel has revealed that the film has earned Rs 34.5-35 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

In my pre release analysis video , i predicted ₹ 35 cr opening day Collection for #Sanju ( every other TA expected it to collect 27-30 cr) . Sanju has indeed collected ₹ 34.5-35 cr nett on Friday & created history at the box office. https://t.co/FT3r7BAdGt — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 30, 2018

