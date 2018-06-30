After winning the hearts of audiences, celebrities and film critics, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as the highest opener of 2018. With a whopping collection of Rs 34.75 crore, Ranbir Kapoor starrer has smashed the box office record of Salman Khan's film Race 3 that minted Rs 29.17 crore on the first day at the box office.

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the film has sailed past the box office test with flying colours. From positive reviews from the audience, film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities, the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience and impress one and all. On Day 1 at the box office, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the film has managed to beat the record of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and has minted a total collection of Rs 34.75 crore.

With this, the film has emerged as the highest opener of 2018 and has broken the record of films like Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore), Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore) and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar’s Veere Di Wedding (Rs. 10.70 crore) along with Race 3.

Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends… Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

While Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem earned Rs 29.17, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has emerged as a surprise package.

Interestingly, Sanju has also emerged as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener till date beating the previous records of his films like Besharam (Rs 21.56 crore), Ye Jawani Hai Deewani (Rs 19.45 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 13.30 crore) and Tamasha (Rs 10.94 crore). According to the trade analysts, Sanju will cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju also stars actors like Paresh Raval, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal have garnered appreciation for their phenomenal performance in the film.

