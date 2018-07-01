After winning the hearts of the audience, film critics and the audience, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has earned a total collection of Rs 73.35 crore at the box office. The film is expected to cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow. Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

The filmmaker-actor duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor have delivered a masterstroke with their latest release Sanju. As the film continues to garner appreciation from all ends, the film has emerged as not only the biggest opener of 2018 defeating films like Salman Khan’s Race 3, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 but also has shined through the actor’s highest openers till date. After earning Rs. 34.75 crore on Day 1 at the box office, the film added Rs. 38.60 crore to its kitty on the second day at the box office, making it a wondrous total collection of Rs. 75.35 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter handle and stated the film is enjoying a superb run at the box office pan India. Be it east, west, north or south, everyone is loving and enjoying the Rajkumar Hirani film. Speaking about the box office figures of Day 2, he said that the film has created a havoc and has emerged a money spinner and lottery for the makers of the film. According to the trade expert, Sanju will cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark today.

East. West. North. South… The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India… #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]… Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]… This one's a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

The two Rs – Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor – are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju… Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT… Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he's back with a vengeance. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, the trade analyst talked about the collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about two R’s, he stated that the duo is the biggest beneficiary from Sanju. While Rajkumar Hirani has solidified and cemented his status with another smashing hit, Ranbir need the film to be a hit and the box office numbers to shot back up in the Bollywood industry.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films along with Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars actors like Paresh Raval, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

