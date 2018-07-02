Sanju box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has smashed competition by recording the highest single-day collection of all-time by beating the previous record of Baahubali 2 and emerging as the highest weekend opener of 2018. In just 3 days, Sanju has made its glorious entry into the Rs 100-crore club by earning a total collection of Rs. 120.06 crore.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has hit a masterstroke with his latest release titled Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. After winning the hearts of the film critics, celebrities and the audience, Sanju is on a hit-run to break all previous records at the box office. On Day 3 at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has recorded the highest single day collection for any film till date by earning a whopping collection of Rs. 46.71 crore, smashing the record of Baahubali 2.

With this, the film has shined through as the highest opening weekend of 2018 and has made its glorious entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of Sanju on his Twitter handle and revealed that the film earned Rs. 34.75 crore on Day 1, Rs. 38.60 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 46.71 crore on Day 3, making a total collection of Rs. 120.06 crore.

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

The film and trade analyst further revealed that Sanju has further surpassed the 3-day opening weekend collection of films like Salman Khan starrer Race 3, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin… That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]… AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Sanju ₹ 120.06 cr

2. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

3. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr

4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Among the films that hit the screens in 2018, those that have secured their position among the Top 5 openers of 2018 are Sanju (Rs 120.06 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore), Race 3 (Rs 106.47 crore), Baaghi 2 ( Rs 73.10 crore) and Raid (Rs 41.01 crore).

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Karishma Tanna is prominent roles. The film had hit the screens on June 29. After Sanju, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

