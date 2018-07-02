Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life, has taken the box office by storm. After witnessing a massive opening of Rs 34.75 crore on the first day of its release, has smashed all competition and has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in the opening day weekend. The film earned Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday taking its total collection of Rs 120.06 crore on Day 3. It is being anticipated that the film will cross the glorious Rs 150 crore mark at the box office on Day 4 and the film has witnessed a massive response from fans. Sanju narrates the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani who has previously directed films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK. 

Sanju box office collection Day 4 LIVE updates:

05:45 pm – Ranbir Kapoor fans are lauding his performance in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and saying that it is a proud moment for his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as their son’s film has set the box office on fire!

05:30 pm – Fans have been praising the film on Twitter and saying that Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju has destroyed many box office records. 

05:15pm – Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote that the film has recorded the highest single day collection for a Hindi film. He also wrote that Sanju has surpassed the Day 3 collection of blockbuster film Baahubali 2.

05:00pm – Bollywood actor Diana Penty took to social media to congratulate the team of Sanju and called it an incredible film.

 

