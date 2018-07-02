Sanju box office collection Day 4 LIVE updates: Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, has taken the box office by storm. After witnessing a massive opening of Rs 34.75 crore on the first day of its release, has smashed all competition and has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in the opening day weekend.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life, has taken the box office by storm. After witnessing a massive opening of Rs 34.75 crore on the first day of its release, has smashed all competition and has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in the opening day weekend. The film earned Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday taking its total collection of Rs 120.06 crore on Day 3. It is being anticipated that the film will cross the glorious Rs 150 crore mark at the box office on Day 4 and the film has witnessed a massive response from fans. Sanju narrates the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani who has previously directed films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK.

Sanju box office collection Day 4 LIVE updates:

05:45 pm – Ranbir Kapoor fans are lauding his performance in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and saying that it is a proud moment for his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as their son’s film has set the box office on fire!

This is truly a great moment for any parents. #RanbirKapoor shining like a boss with #Sanju at box office. Three cheers for him. Enjoy this much needed success of your son.. Rishi Sir. — Manoj K Sharma (@manojksharma2) July 1, 2018

05:30 pm – Fans have been praising the film on Twitter and saying that Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju has destroyed many box office records.

Records Created By Sanju 1 – Biggest Non Holiday Opening Of All Time (Hindi)

34.75cr 2 – Highest 2nd Day Collection Of All Time

38.80cr 3 – Biggest Weekend Collection Of All Time

117.75cr 4th – Highest Single Day Collection Ever

45.50cr Sanju Destroying Box Office ❤️ — M Heisenberg (@AceBloodrk) July 2, 2018

05:15pm – Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote that the film has recorded the highest single day collection for a Hindi film. He also wrote that Sanju has surpassed the Day 3 collection of blockbuster film Baahubali 2.

#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film… DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]… #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]… #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

05:00pm – Bollywood actor Diana Penty took to social media to congratulate the team of Sanju and called it an incredible film.

Still can’t get over #Sanju. What an incredible film, @RajkumarHirani Sir. Such an emotional ride – made me laugh and cry all at the same time! Full respect and more for #RanbirKapoor. A true STAR!! (1/2) — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) July 2, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More