Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, Sanjay Dutt biopic has become the most-talked-about movie of 2018. With the film bagging 8th position in North America theatres with $2.55 Million box office collection, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial has set the history by collecting 120 crore in the first weekend.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is being praised by the entire film fraternity. From the star cast to Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, the movie has set the history by crossing Rs 120 crore in the opening weekend. Not just India, the movie is setting its benchmark in international theatres. From the United States to Canada, United Kingdom and Australia, Ranbir’s Sajday Dutt biopic bagged 8th position in the US Top 10 list with $2.55 Million for the June 29 -July 1 Weekend. This is Ranbir Kapoor’s fourth best film after Barfii, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani for entering the 100 crore club. Director Rajkumar Hirani, who is also Sanju baba’s close friend has directed Sanjay Dutt starrer superhits Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Here are the LIVE updates of Sanju box office collection day 5:

In his tweet, he wrote that Sanju has recorded the highest single day for a Hindi film and have created a history. The movie has demolished the record held by Bahubali 2 which has collected ₹ 46.50 cr in just3 days. Sanju has surpassed Bahubali by collecting ₹ 46.71 cr on day 3. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has set the box office on fire.

#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film… DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]… #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]… #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has set the box office on fire. He further tweeted that the movie got Jaadu Ki Jhappi from the audience. Sanju’s Sunday collection of ₹ 46.71 cr was mind-boggling.

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

