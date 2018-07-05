Sanju box office collection day 7 live updates: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is a hit-run at the box office. After recording the highest opening day collection and entering the Rs 100-crore club in just 3 days, Sanju is expected to cross Rs 200-crore mark soon.

With positive reviews from the film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience, Ranbir Kapoor has hit the ball out of the park with his latest release Sanju. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has garnered massive attention ever since the film was announced and has now emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. Within one week of the film release, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the star-cast of Sanju has proved that content is king.

After emerging as the highest opener of 2018, creating history by recording the highest single day collection, and entering the glorious Rs 100 crore club, Sanju is slowly and steadily racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. According to trade estimates, Dutt biopic will join the Rs 200 crore club by today or tomorrow.

Speaking about the single day collections, Sanju earned Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 38.60 crore on Day 2, Rs 46.71 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.35 crore on Day 4 and Rs. 22.10 crore on Day 5, making it a total collection of Rs. 167.51 crore. The latest trade figures of Day 6 are still awaited.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film had hit the screens on June 29.

Check out the live updates of Sanju box office collection Day 7 here:

