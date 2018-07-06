Sanju box office collection day 7 LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is all set to join the Rs 200-crore club today. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju had hit the screens on June 29.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is on a record-breaking spree ever since the film hit the screens on June 29. From emerging as the highest opener of 2018, recording the highest single day collection till date to joining the glorious Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days of the film release, Sanju has proved that content is king. As the multi-starrer film completes one week at the box, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark today.

Sanju earned Rs. 34.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 38.60 crore on Day 2, Rs 46.71 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 22.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 18.90 crore on Day 6. Whether the film crosses Rs 200-crore mark today or not, is yet to seen.

As the film gears up to enter the Rs 200-crore club, the film will also shine through as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing film till date beating the previous box office record of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that collected Rs 188.57 crore. Meanwhile, Sanju has already broken the record of Ranbir’s previous releases like Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn and Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. While Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3.

Check out the live updates of Sanju box office collection Day 7 here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More