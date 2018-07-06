Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt has set the box office on fire as the film has collected Rs 202.51 crore in just a week of its release. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Jim Sarbh in key roles. Ranbir Kapoor’s drastic transformation as Sanjay Dutt has been highly applauded.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju, a biopic on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has taken box office by storm. The film, which emerged as the highest box office opener of this year by earning Rs 34.75 crore on opening day, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days and has now created history by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in just one week of its release by collecting Rs 202.51 crore in just seven days. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots which has a lifetime biz of Rs 202.47 crore.

Sanju has been enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. It has also beaten the opening day collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share the seventh day collection of the Ranbir Kapoor film and wrote that it has had an extraordinary week at the box office.

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT… Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

The film, which narrates the story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt—his good phases, his bad phases, has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Paresh Rawal’s performance as Sunil Dutt and Vicky Kaushal’s performance as Kamli (Sanjay Dutt’s best friend) has also been highly praised.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Jim Sarbh in key roles. Ranbir Kapoor’s drastic transformation as Sanjay Dutt has been highly applauded. The film opened to positive response by both critics as well as fans.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is being backed by Karan Johar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More