Sanju, a Sanjay Dutt biopic which registered a massive opening at the Box Office has emerged as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grosser till date. Sanju has beaten Ranbir Kapoor’s previous films earning, and the margin is huge. Based on Sanjay Dutt’s ups and downs throughout his life in both his reel and real life, Sanju, a Rajkumar Hirani film, was one of the most awaited movies of the year. Sanjay on its first day earned a total value of Rs 34.75 crore leaving behind the box office collection of Ranbir’s four previous films including Besharam, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Tamasha.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Sanju earned Rs 34.75 crore on its first day becoming the biggest box office opener of 2018 so far. Taking a look at earning of Ranbir’s previous films — Besharam earned Rs 21.56 crore, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani earned Rs 19.45 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected Rs 13.30 crore while Tamasha earned Rs 10.94 crore being the lowest in Ranbir Kapoor’s kitty.

A Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, the film has received a positive response from both B-town and audience at large. Celebrities have praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, who is playing Sanjay Dutt in the film. Congratulating Ranbir on the success of Sanju, Karan Johar on Friday said that Ranbir is a brilliant and gifted actor who held the narrative part of the film like a legend.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi also praised Sanju and said that those who have not watched Sanju are making a big mistake. He said it’s a film about love, fun, laughter, tear, joy and a story on which he is glad that has been told.

Sharing his world of mouth, Taran Adarsh praised Rajkumar Hirani for being a master in the storyteller. He said that if he has to describe Sanju in one world then he will call it a masterpiece.

