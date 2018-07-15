Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has paved its way into the glorious Rs 300 crore club along with films like PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat in just16 days of the film release. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and had hit the screens on June 29.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. From garnering appreciation from the film critics, the audience as well as celebrities, the Rajkumar Hirani’s film is on a hit run ever since the film hit the theatrical screens on June 29. After emerging as the highest opener of 2018, creating history by recording the highest single day collection for any film till date and crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days followed by Rs 200 crore mark in a week, Sanju has achieved another milestone at the box office.

On Day 16 at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has gloriously entered the Rs 300 crore club. With this, the film has joined the league with Aamir Khan’s PK and Dangal, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat. What makes it, even more, grand is the fact that the film is a non holiday and a non-festival release.

Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

#Sanju benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 250 cr: Day 10

₹ 300 cr: Day 16

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and shared the benchmarks Sanju has crossed within 16 days of the film release along with the other Rs 300-crore films.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with Fox Star Studios, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Along with Ranbir, Sanju actors like Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal also garnered appreciation for their spectacular portrayal of Sunil Dutt and Paresh Ghelani aka Kamli on-screen.

