Sanju, a Rajkumar Hirani biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanju has already become the biggest box office opener of 2018 so far as it earned Rs 34.75 crore on its first day and now film analysts believe that it is going to cross Rs 100 crore within 3 days of its release. Sanju has also become Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener to date, comparing the earning from his previous films including Besharam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tamasha and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Going by trends, Taran Adarsh has said that Sanju, which has received positive reviews from both B-town and audience, will cross Rs 100 crore figure over the weekend. Taking a look at Ranbir Kapoor previous films earnings, then Besharam collected Rs 21.56 crore, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani earned Rs 19.45 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected Rs 13.30 crore while Tamasha earned only Rs 10.94 crore but with Sanju, which has already crossed Rs 34.75 crore on its first day, is set to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, has been praised and is receiving all the positive words over his performance in Sanju. Karan Johar has said that Ranbir Kapoor is a brilliant, gifted actor who has done narrative in the movie like a legend. Sanju goes through Sanjay Dutt’s ups and downs in life and replicates what his life in reel and real has been so far.

So far, Sanju is ruling on the hearts of the audience, fans, celebrities who cannot stop themselves praising for Sanju. Film analyst Taran Adarsh said that if he has to describe Sanju in one word, he would say that it’s a masterpiece.

