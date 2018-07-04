Sanju box office collection day 6 live updates: Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor continues to shine at the box office and the film is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore mark at the box office. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju had hit the screens on June 29.

From garnering appreciation from the film critics, celebrities and the audience, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest releases of this year. As the film continues to shatter several records at the box office, it is safe to say that Sanju is all set to emerge as one of the highest grossing films of this year as the film has already broken the record of highest opening collections of previous releases like Race 3 and Padmaavat.

On Day 5 at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is all set to cross the Rs 150-crore mark. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. On being quipped about his reaction to Sanju, The Khalnayak of Bollywood stated that Ranbir Kapoor is extraordinary in the film. Calling the film fantastic, Sanjay appreciated Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everyone associated with the film. He further added that whatever is the truth has been portrayed in the film.

While the film has been lauded for spectacular performances by Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Raval as Sunil Dutt and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s best friend Paresh Ghelani, the film has also received criticism for glorifying Bollywood’s Khalnayak. The film had hit the screens on June 29. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju stars Paresh Raval, Sunil Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film had hit the screens on June 29.

