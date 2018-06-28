Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Sanju, which is a biopic on the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on opening day. The much-anticipated film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma.

Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Sanju, a biopic on the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is finally getting released on June 29. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on the opening day of its release. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the posters and teasers of the film have generated a lot of curiosity among fans. Also, Ranbir Kapoor’s drastic transformation for the biopic has left everyone stunned as his uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the posters and trailers is worth all the praise. Another reason why the film is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office on the opening day is that of director Rajkumar Hirani’s previous records of delivering blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots, among many others.

The much-anticipated film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma. Celebrities who have watched the film have called it a masterpiece thanks to Hirani’s captivating narration and Ranbir Kapoor’s exceptional acting skills.

Sanju talks about Sanjay Dutt’s life, his journey from his golden days of stardom to the rough phases where he was jailed for illegal possession of weapons.

The film will enjoy a solo release at the box office but will face tough competition from Salman Khan’s Race 3 which has been running successfully at the box office. However, the fate of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will depend on the opening weekend collections.

Songs from the film such as Ruby Ruby, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh have also emerged as big chartbusters. The teaser of the film has taken social media by storm and it is being anticipated that the film will have emotions which will touch your hearts.

