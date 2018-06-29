Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has hit screens today. While the fans are queuing up outside cinema halls to watch the film, the Bollywood industry can't stop showering praise on film's team. The movie reviews have been more than pleasing with many critics saying Ranbir is absolutely believable as Sanjay Dutt.

The movie reviews have been more than pleasing with many critics saying Ranbir is absolutely believable as Sanjay Dutt. Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta said that Hirani is in top form with his reel characters to riff off the real characters in pursuit of the entertaining tale.

After Salman Khan’s Race 3, Sanju is the second movie to be rolled out in the highest number of screens. According to reports, the film is being screened across 4,000 screens in India and more than 5,300 screens worldwide. The film is expected to cross Rs 20 crore of Day 1 at the Domestic box office after receiving a positive response on an opening day.

Actor Dhanush, after watching the movie, said that Ranbir Kapoor’s film is mindblowing. And Hirani’s film has again made him walk out of the theatre as a better man.

SANJU – what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off everytime ? MINDBLOWN !! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again u made me walk out of theatre a better man .. with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 29, 2018

Singing star, Papon said that Sanju is a treat to watch and made his evening special.

#Sanju is a treat! It made last night so special! Big love to @RajkumarHirani #RanbirKapoor and of course to #SanjuBaba — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) June 29, 2018

The veteran actor, Boman Irani, who has been the part of Rajkumar Hirani’s films, said that Sanju was worth the wait.

Every 3 years this quiet unassuming man gifts us with his ‘giant of a baby’. In 15 years this is his 5th. Glad you take your time Raju. Its well worth the wait! Its #Sanju day!!!!!@RajkumarHirani — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 29, 2018

Bollywood town is praising Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and is calling the film a masterpiece. Celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Javed Akhtar have praised the film on social media.

Soni Razdan went all praise of Ranbir Kapoor. She said Ranbir didn’t just portray Sanju, he becomes him. Soni also welcomed Manisha Koirala and said, her performance was enchanting.

Talking about the movie, Ranbir had said, the film was not a propaganda, there was merit in the story and a lot of learning. The movie shows an unknown aspect of Sanjay Dutt, his vulnerabilities.

