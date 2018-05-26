Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has introduced Paresh Raval as Ranbir Kapoor aka Sanju's on-screen father in the upcoming film. The veteran actor will be essaying the role of celebrated actor, filmmaker, producer and politician Sunil Dutt in the film. In the poster, an emotional and scared Sanju can be seen confiding in the arms of his father with tears in his eyes. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on May 30, 2018 while the film will hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

After unveiling Sonam Kapoor’s character in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju based on the life of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has introduced veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Sanju’s father Sunil Dutt with a heart-wrenching poster. In the poster, Ranbir as Sanju can be seen confiding in the arms of his emotional father (Paresh Raval) with tears in his eyes. Sharing the poster on his official Twitter account, Rajkumar Hirani captioned, “#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today – Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him.”

On the occasion of his father’s death anniversary on May 25, Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle to dedicate an emotional post to his late father and captioned, “Wish you could see me as a free man.

Love you… Miss you”. A celebrated filmmaker, actor, producer and politician, Sunil Dutt is best known for his exemplary work in films like Mujhe Jeene Do, Yaadein, Khandan, Milan and Waqt. He gave Sanju his big break in the Bollywood industry with the film Rocky in 1981. The filmmaker died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 while he was serving as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in Indian government.

Earlier this week, Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has announced that he will be introducing the fans to the various characters of the film until the trailer launch on May 30. “Time for #Sanju trailer to be unveiled. 30th May it is. Before that will introduce you to rest of the cast. Will post new posters everyday from tomorrow. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi,” he tweeted. Sanju is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

