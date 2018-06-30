Sanju movie leaked: A Noida-based man was arrested on Friday, June 29 for selling a pirated copy of a newly released film, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which has created much buzz on social media and is expected to do better on the box office than Salman Khan's Race 3.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday, June 29, for selling a pirated version of a new film, Sanju, which was released on the same day in Noida Phase III reported the leading daily, TOI. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju ahead of its release created much buzz on social media which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Many unscrupulous buyers across the country must have been lurching around to seek a pirated copy or a hidden version of the film.

The incident came to light when the management of T-series had lodged a complaint against the accused who often indulged in such illegal activities.

The police then investigated the whole matter and arrested Sumit from his shop. Sumit, a resident of Chotpur colony used to work from a makeshift shop, a report by TOI said.

According to Amit Kumar Singh, SHO Phase III police station, a raid was conducted at Sumit’s shop in which the police found a pen drive, memory card and a soft copy of Sanju movie.

“We have also recovered a laptop, hard disc and some other instruments from the shop,” Singh concluded. The accused was produced in a court that has sent him to judicial custody.

