Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani on Monday thanked fans, supporters and everyone for their unconditional love and bringing it to the notice of filmmakers about a camera print of the film getting leaked on one of the Facebook pages. After the information was brought to Sanju makers, the team got alerted and managed to get the movie removed from the Facebook page. However, till the time Sanju was removed from the Facebook page, it got massively circulated.

Sanju, the Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life’s ups and downs, has claimed the tag of Bollywood’s biggest box office opener till date. The film on Sunday crossed Rs 100 mark, breaking earning records of previous films released in 2018 so far. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Sanju has so far earned Rs 120 crore, while figures of its fourth day are still awaited.

Thanking the fans, people and everyone who supported Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani took to his Facebook page and in an emotional post said a million thanks to everyone for all the love and support. He further said that to all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook.

Further thanking the fans for the support, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Have to say you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood, and tears that go into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it.”

Praises for Sanju actors, director and everyone who was involved in its making just doesn’t seem to end. The film after just 3 days of its release, has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2018 so far. Sanju has already surpassed business done by major films of 2018 including Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat, Baahubali 2, Baaghi and others.

