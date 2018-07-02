Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year so far, has been leaked on social media. A Facebook link is circulating on social media, by clicking which it directly takes the user to their Facebook app video page where the film is available.

Sanju, the Rajkumar Hirani biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been leaked on Facebook. A link is circulating on social media which automatically takes the user to their Facebook app and the films start playing. Sanju within 3 days of its release has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2018. The film in just 3 days, has smashed all records set by previous films released earlier in the year in terms of doing business. A Sanjay Dutt biopic, the film goes through ups and down which actor faced in his reel and real life. Sanju crossed Rs 100 crore mark on its third day on Sunday.

The film has already left behind two Salman Khan’s films — Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai — which released this year in terms of earnings. Sanju has also crossed earnings of Baahubali 2, Padmaavat, Baaghi and Raid. Sanju so far has done a business of Rs 120 crore in its first 3 days.

Sanju has so far received all the positive reviews in the opening weekend, especially, Ranbir Kapoor, is being praised by all the critics, actors, directors for his power-packed performance in the film. Karan Johar has said that Ranbir Kapoor is a brilliant and gifted actor while mentioning that he held the narrative like a legend in the movie.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, people have also given a thumbs up for Paresh Rawal, Vickey Kaushal and Anushka Sharma’s performance in the film. Sanju has also bagged the tag of being the biggest box opener of 2018 so far. Sharing experience after watching the movie, Arshad Warsi said that those who have not watched Sanju are making a big mistake.

