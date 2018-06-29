Sanju, one of the most awaited Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Sanjay Dutt biopic, has finally hit the theatres on Friday. Going by the positive reviews which the Rajkumar Hirani's another blockbuster is receiving, film analysts believe that it might cross Salman Khan's starrer Race 3's biggest box-office opener record.

Sanju, a Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and other B-town big names studded film, finally hit silver screens across the country. Sanju, which is one of the most awaited films of the year, will take you through the ups and downs, lows and the high point of Bollywood Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt’s life journey so far — his life both reel and real. While the film has hit theatres, film analysts are of the view that it might break Race 3’s record of being the biggest opener of 2018 so far. Salman Khan’s Race 3, which is the biggest opener of 2018 earned close to Rs 29.17 crore, and film analysts believe that Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju will cross this figure, as receives are positive and the B-town is all in praises of the movie and actors who acted in it.

Sanju has received positive reviews on its release day and the B-town is all in praises for Ranbir Kapoor’s acting who has played Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor is receiving thumbs up for his acting to replicate Sanjay Dutt’s life both reel and real. Film analyst Taran Adarsh while praising Ranbir acting said that the film is a masterpiece if he has to describe it in one word. He also praised Rajkumar Hirani for mastering the art of story-telling. Taran Adarsh said that Sanju is emotional, powerful, engaging and compelling.

Apart from film analyst, Ranbir Kapoor has been praised by Karan Johar who on Twitter said that he is such gifted actor. Karan Johar said that Ranbir did an outstanding portrayal of what should have been done. He added that Ranbir did not allow the mimicry part to go off the line and he hold the character and narrative like a legend.

Ranbir Kapoor is just such a BRILLIANT and GIFTED actor!!! What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimickry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature!! He holds this narrative like a legend! #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

He also praised the entire team and cast of Sanju and congratulated for this blockbuster.

Overall congratulations to the team of this BLOCKBUSTER!!! VINOD CHOPRA and @foxstarhindi for the box office juggernaut called #Sanju!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

