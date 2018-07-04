As Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju continues to smash records at the box office, Tweeple have taken to their social media platform to take a fun jibe at Sanjay Dutt's classroom scene from his film Munna Bhai MBBS. The memorable scene has been further re-created by Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju had hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one the biggest releases of 2018. As the twitterati stands divided, with some lauding Ranbir Kapoor for an outstanding film and some calling out the film as propaganda, Tweeple have taken to the social media platform to flag off a Sanju meme fest. Giving their own version to Sanjay Dutt’s memorable scene from his film Munna Bhai MBBS, which has been recreated by Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju, the hilarious memes have left the internet laughing out loud.

With witty one lines and photo-shopping the face of Sanjay Dutt to replace with another celebrity to give the scene a funny twist, Sanju meme fest is nothing short of a laughter riot.

Here is the original classroom scene from Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt:

From smashing box office records left right and centre, garnering appreciation from the film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience, Sanju is all set to emerge as one of the highest grossing films of 2018. From emerging as the highest opener of 2018, recording the highest single day collection for Hindi film and solidifying its position in the Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days, Sanju refuses to show any signs of slowing down at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju also stars Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Karishma Tanna along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film had hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn and Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor, that will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

Sanju (movie) got released and creating history on the box office. Hence, many memes are flaunting on social media.. I found this one very hilarious 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/LkJoAJWzd8 — Sandeep Choudhary (@SinghboySandeep) July 3, 2018

Wo agar kisi ke bhi sath bura hota hai to mera naam lagana zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/5Xx3rI0Ucs — Shubham Gupta (@just_shubhz) July 3, 2018

Ye "Bank Loan" lautana jaruri hai kya😭😭😶 pic.twitter.com/p81PUOQXyI — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) July 2, 2018

Wo Bollywood me survive karne ke liye Karan Johar ki movie se debut karna jaruri hai kya?😂 pic.twitter.com/Zna0BSoqCL — Ꮪunil (@BadassAdian) July 2, 2018

