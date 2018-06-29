Sanju movie leaked: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju released today and fans are expecting that it is going to break all the previous records of the movies released in 2018. A few hours after the release of the movie, the news of movie's leak has been doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the news of the leak surfaced on Twitter, Ranbir fans started requesting Twitterati to not to give preference to the rumours.

A few hours after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, the rumours of the movie leak are doing the rounds on the Internet. A few posts by the social media users suggested that that the Raj Kumar Hirani directed Sanju has been leaked online. Screenshots of torrent download link have been also shared online by the multiple social media users. As soon as the news of the leak surfaced on Twitter, Ranbir fans started requesting Twitterati to not to give preference to the rumours.

They further urged that the piracy should not be encouraged by forwarding it online and everyone interested in watching the movie should watch it in theatres. There are also predictions that the alleged leak of the movie could have a great impact on the business of the movie. Recently, a Twitter user has also claimed that he has got the HD print of the movie.

Following the news of leaks, there are also tweets that have suggested that it is a just a rumour and some Salman Khan fans are behind the fake news.

WTF!

#SanjuLeaked i can't believe that too in full HD — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) June 28, 2018

Just received the link of #SanjuLeaked .

You won't believe, it's in HD Last time, I have gotten the link of #ManjhiTheMountainMan before 10 days of release.

That was also in HD — Yes,I'm a freak 🥂 TF (@Toofani_Devil) June 28, 2018

Meanwhile, based on Sanjay Dutt’s life and the controversies surrounding him — Sanju — has hit the big screens today. The movie has received all praises from the audience and fans. The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and is expected to break all the records of the previous movies that released in 2018. The movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others in the supporting roles.

The movie hit over 4000 screens worldwide and has the widest screen count after Salman Khan’s Race 3. According to the audience reviews, Ranbir Kapoor has totally nailed the look of Sanjay Kapoor in the biopic.

