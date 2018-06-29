Sanju review and audience reactions LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has finally hit big screens today. Hours before its first screening, fans were seen surrounding several Cinema theatres to watch the first day first show of the much-awaited movie of the year. The movie is helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani and also features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others in the supporting roles. For Sanju Live Twitter reactions, reviews and other latest updates watch the space below.

Finally, the much-awaited movie based on Sanjay Dutt’s life and the controversies surrounding him — Sanju hit the big screens on Friday. Directed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, Sanju is expected to break the records of some other hits of 2018 including Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, Race 3 and Raid. The movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others in the supporting roles. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and said that the movie is going to hit over 4000 screens in India, which is the second highest screen count after RAce 3. He added that it is one of the widest releases of Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanju movie review and Twitter audience reactions LIVE updates:

12:46am: Anushka Sharma also requested the fans to go and watch the movie as she is playing Rajkumar Hirani’s spirit character in the movie.

12:19pm: Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal have aced the art of portraying the bond between father and son in Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanju. They have portrayed the differences between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt perfectly and it seems like we are actually watching Sunil and Sanjay in the movie.

10:35am: Ranbir has totally nailed it in Sanjay Dutt’s character. The movie has all the facts and information about Sanjay Dutt’s life. Also, the bromance portrayed between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal is giving major friendship goals.

10:30am: Coming to the supporting cast, Anushka Sharma is playing a London-based choreographer Vinnie Dias. Meanwhile, Lust Stories-starrer Vicky Kaushal has stolen the show with his remarkable acting skills.

#SanjuReview : At interval film is up for bigger things after it with #RanbirKapoor It looks like , Vicky Kaushal is performer of the film.Till now all facts and Info has been shown about #SanjayDutt waiting for more depth in film. Fingers crossed. — Rj Harshil (@RjHarshil) June 29, 2018

As expected #Sanju opens with a bang in early morning shows. #HiraniMass in full swing. 🙏🙏 Public reviews are awaited. — SIKANDER 👑 (@_EternalSalman_) June 29, 2018

#Sanju REVIEW: Film belongs to Ranbir. Such an award winning performance. Raju tells a complicated story with such an ease that even a kid can relate with the movie. U will laugh. U will cry. U will be entertained to the core. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.5 STARS. (Cntd 1/2) — Being Genius (@Genius_003) June 28, 2018

