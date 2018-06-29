Much awaited Bollywood film Sanju hit theatres on Friday, June 29, and gets a good response from the audience. The film has got good reviews from the critics and expected to earn approximately Rs 15 crore. Sanjay Dutt's biopic casts Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza along with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, has finally hit the theatres on Friday, June 29, and is being highly praised by the audience. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as superstar Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, Paresh Rawal as his father Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manayata Dutt along with Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal in the cameo.

The biopic is helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which is applauded by Bollywood celebrities and audience. As per media reports, the film witnessed a good opening and is expected to earn Rs 15 crores on the opening day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh twitted that Sanju will release hit 4000 screens in India and 1300 theatres overseas. The biopic is the widest release of Ranbir Kapoor that will hit 5300 screens across the globe.

The film is waggly plotted around the real-life incidents of Sanjay Dutt and shows the up and down of he went through. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is hoping big from Sanju as his last films Roy, Tamasha and Bombay velvet were not a big hit.

Before the release of the film, Ranbir Kapoor had said that biopic Sanju show, how the Sanjay Dutt suffered during the dark days of his life. The movie shows, how drugs can affect someone and what could be the result of keeping unlicensed guns.

The movie shows, how Sanjay Dutt paid the price for being irresponsible in his personal and public life. One can learn a lot from his life’s merits and mistakes. The film doesn’t shy away from showing how Sanjay Dutt was jailed, plus some unknown aspects of actor’s life.

After the special screening of the film, director Subhash Ghai said the film is a must watch, which shows the real-life experience of Sanjay Dutt.

Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT. pic.twitter.com/t8j4QHaxWD — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 28, 2018

Wht a movie! Ranbir as Sanju is Sanju! Wht a film what a performance! I am speechless @duttsanjay #ranbir#sanju#rajkumarhirani — Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) June 27, 2018

