Sanju movie review: Ranbir Kapoor has got every mannerism of Sanjay Dutt down pat in this Rajkumar Hirani biopic. Ranbir Kapoor justifies his casting by faithfully conveying every crisis in Dutt’s roller-coaster life in a convincing performance. The ensemble cast of Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manish Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza give an insight into the tormented star’s life. Hirani has not absolved Dutt of all the wrong choices he made.

As the movie unfolds, what strikes you most is that Ranbir Kapoor is stunningly effortless as Sanjay Dutt. The talented actor has every single mannerism of Dutt’s down to a T and it shows how much he has worked to get them right. The roller coaster of emotions that Dutt goes through during every single crisis he faces, is impeccably conveyed by Kapoor that at no time can you distinguish the actor from the character. And that is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest contribution to this film. Having said that, the ensemble of actors – especially Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal – in the movie deliver such stellar realistic performances and give us an insight into some hidden facets of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Bringing the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt alive on screen is no mean feat and director Rajkumar Hirani has been quick to realise that. He has focused on primarily two main aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life – his fight with drugs and his going to prison in the arms case.

Sanjay Dutt’s fight with drugs (the first half of the film) revolves around him befriending God (Jim Sarbh) and also meeting Kamlesh (Vicky Kaushal) in New York when his mother is hospitalised. Hirani has beautifully captured how one while one friendship tries to destroy him, the other tries to save him. Sanjay’s friendship with Kamlesh is one of the important in his life and this equation is shown with numerous light-hearted moments and laughs on screen.

ALSO READ: Sanju movie review: Twitterati applauds Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

There are many tender moments in the film too revolving around Sanjay Dutt, his father and mother. These are heart-warming and show us Sanjay’s vulnerability. However, Hirani has completely left out Dutt’s numerous romantic relationships. While we see his current wife Maanyata (Dia Mirza) in the film, his other wives and serious relationships have been omitted. But those perhaps require a separate movie of their own.

ALSO READ: Sanju review and audience reactions LIVE updates: Twitterati calls it a masterpiece

Director Rajkumar Hirani has made a Bollywood version of Sanjay Dutt’s life but he has been careful not to show him as innocent and absolve him of all the wrong choices he has made. Hirani gives us a glimpse of what Dutt went through in a way that entertains the audience and also conveys several messages through the film like his previous films. Sanju is one of the best films that has come from Bollywood this year and the Rajkumar Hirani-Ranbir Kapoor combo has surely done Sanjay Dutt proud.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More