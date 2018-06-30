Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mesmerizing performance in superstar Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju got a good response from the audience on the opening day. The biopic Sanju is helmed by ace director Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis and Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. While actor Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal are playing the cameo.

After the massive opening, the film got praised by B-town celebs and audience on twitter. As per media reports, the film is doing well in terms of business and might break the record of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, which earned approximately Rs 29 crore.       

The film is waggly plotted around the real and reel life of Sanjay Dutt, which show the ups and downs of the superstar’s life so far. The film showcases, how a man who was jailed for keeping unlicensed AK-47 and doing drugs became the Munna Bhai of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, voice modulation and mannerism have pushed the audience to step in the theatres. The biopic Sanju may give a kick to Ranbir Kapoor’s acting career as it is released on 5300 screens around the globe.  

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh described the film as a masterpiece and lauded director Rajkumar Hirani for his great story-telling art. The expert called biopic Sanju as emotional, powerful, engaging and compelling.  

