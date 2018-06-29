Sanju movie review: Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju was released on Friday, June 29, worldwide, considered to be the biggest film after Salman'Kahan's race 3, the film has garnered good response so far. Let us see how the Twitter audience reacted to the film.

The film is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on the very 1st day and cross Rs 100 crore mark in the 1st week

The much-awaited Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has finally hit the screen. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Dutt Jr, accompanied by other fine actors Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma among others. The film’s review has been exceedingly shared by many starts, from Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan to T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar on social media.

Speaking about the film to Indian Express, iconic comic actor praised Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills and said that his work should be taught in acting schools. “He has done something to his voice and as an actor, I am still trying to figure out how to deconstruct that, he added.

While many of them have written great things about the film, and the film is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on the very 1st day and cross Rs 100 crore mark in the 1st week, any film is incomplete without audience reaction. In order to understand that, let us see how the Twitter audience reacted.

Just watched #Sanju with the Full packed theater!! One of the best boring movie I ever seen!!

1 suggestion for all don't waste your money on this movie #flop #SanjuReview — Krushnat Tiger 🐯 (@KrushnaTiger) June 29, 2018

#Sanju review #Race3 First half Review –

Terrible!

Full on overacting . Even hirani can't save this movie to become an epic disaster. — 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹 (@AngryBird_xKp) June 29, 2018

Another Twitter user said, “One thing Ranbir Kapoor has that Salman Khan doesn’t have is ” Acting” skill. #Sanju proves that Ranbir Kapoor will be one of the greatest actors India can be proud of.”

So far the film has been appreciated by the audience, especially Ranbir Kapoor powerful performance. Now it remains to be seen how much the film earns.

Does #Sanju even need promotions? I think it’s one film after Bahubali where tickets Sold off in a wink so well ahead. Not even waiting to see reviews as they are most inevitably positive @RajkumarHirani magic 🌟 — haRINI (@harinikarengala) June 28, 2018

