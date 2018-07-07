Sanjay Dutt biopic, titled Sanju has touched millions of hearts. The emotional narration of Sanjay Dutt’s rollercoaster journey left many with tears in their eyes and not to forget, the bond of Sanjay Dutt with his best friend Paresh Ghelani, which has been portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi in Sanju by Vicky Kaushal, has left everyone stunned. The special bond that Sanjay Dutt shared with Paresh has been shown beautifully by Rajkumar Hirani in the film. It is not known to many that Sanjay Dutt’s real-life best friend Paresh Ghelani has stood by him through thick and thin. Sanjay Dutt has often spoken about how Paresh plays a vital role in his life.
However, Paresh, who is currently based in the US, always keeps away from media and limelight but for the first time has come up in open and shared a heartfelt letter for his best friend, the one and only Sanjay Dutt. Paresh Ghelani took to Instagram to share a lengthy note where he talked about how he cried after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and how he was filled with emotions when he says his portrayal as Kamli in the film.
its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay. After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones.. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other. Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who's made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It's hard to convey how many different emotions I'm feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we've got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience? Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I've relived from my own life – things I've forgotten, and things I'll never ever forget – on screen. Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him. Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life. Sanju – Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you, and now I can share it with everyone. You always have been, you are and you always will be the greatest friend, brother that anyone can ask for. Keep roarrrrring… tiger!! #sanju #friendship
He also added that after watching the biopic he was numb for some time as a wave of emotions struck his heart. In the note, he also added how he wanted to hug Sanjay Dutt soon after watching the film and talk about all the years when they have fought so many troubles and lost their loved ones and family members.
He said that even if they cannot go back and undo their mistakes, they both find strength in each other. Paresh Ghelani says that Sanju has been more of a brother and a mentor to him who has always been his pillar of strength.
We are sure that Sanjay Dutt will be overwhelmed after reading this emotional letter straight from his best friend’s heart.