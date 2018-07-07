Sanjay Dutt biopic, titled Sanju has touched millions of hearts. The emotional narration of Sanjay Dutt's rollercoaster journey left many with tears in their eyes and not to forget, the bond of Sanjay Dutt with his best friend Paresh Ghelani, which has been portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi in Sanju by Vicky Kaushal, has left everyone stunned.

Sanjay Dutt biopic, titled Sanju has touched millions of hearts. The emotional narration of Sanjay Dutt’s rollercoaster journey left many with tears in their eyes and not to forget, the bond of Sanjay Dutt with his best friend Paresh Ghelani, which has been portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi in Sanju by Vicky Kaushal, has left everyone stunned. The special bond that Sanjay Dutt shared with Paresh has been shown beautifully by Rajkumar Hirani in the film. It is not known to many that Sanjay Dutt’s real-life best friend Paresh Ghelani has stood by him through thick and thin. Sanjay Dutt has often spoken about how Paresh plays a vital role in his life.

However, Paresh, who is currently based in the US, always keeps away from media and limelight but for the first time has come up in open and shared a heartfelt letter for his best friend, the one and only Sanjay Dutt. Paresh Ghelani took to Instagram to share a lengthy note where he talked about how he cried after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and how he was filled with emotions when he says his portrayal as Kamli in the film.

He also added that after watching the biopic he was numb for some time as a wave of emotions struck his heart. In the note, he also added how he wanted to hug Sanjay Dutt soon after watching the film and talk about all the years when they have fought so many troubles and lost their loved ones and family members.

He said that even if they cannot go back and undo their mistakes, they both find strength in each other. Paresh Ghelani says that Sanju has been more of a brother and a mentor to him who has always been his pillar of strength.

We are sure that Sanjay Dutt will be overwhelmed after reading this emotional letter straight from his best friend’s heart.

