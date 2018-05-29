After unveiling Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal's characters from the much-anticipated film Sanju based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has introduced Anushka Sharma's character from the film. The details about her character have been kept under wraps and will be unveiled at the trailer launch of the film. Flaunting a curly-haired look, Anushka plays a pivotal role in the film. The trailer of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor will be unveiled on May 30.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has raised the excitement level of fans before the trailer release of his much- anticipated film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. After unveiling Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Raval and Vicky Kaushal’s characters from the film, the makers of the film introduced Anushka Sharma as a pivotal character from the film. However, the details about her character have been tactfully kept under wraps. Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, Hirani tweeted, “And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch.”

Interestingly, the filmmaker had earlier reportedly told DNA that the Bollywood diva will be essaying the role of a journalist in the film. “She plays Abhijat Joshi (writer) and me rolled into one. It is through her narrative that we tell the story. We needed a link to bind our plot and Anushka is that link,” said Rajkumar. In the poster, Anushka can be seen in a curly-haired look in which she can be seen flaunting blue contact lenses.

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

Details about Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala’s look and character have not been unveiled yet. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju’s trailer will be unveiled tomorrow while the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29. Speaking about the film trailer, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor, who was shown the trailer along with his wife Neetu Kapoor by Vidhu Vinod Chopra said,“The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt.”

