Even before being released, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, that features Ranbir Kapoor has been creating buzz on the social media and has succeeded in garnering full attention of the audiences. The scene got chopped after an activist, Prithvi Mhaske, wrote a letter to CBFC chief Parsoon Joshi expressing objections over the toilet overflowing scene.

The scene that got chopped by the opinion body is the one where Ranbir aka Sanju is seen near a toilet in jail that is overflowing

Even before being released, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, that features Ranbir Kapoor has been creating buzz on the social media and has succeeded in garnering full attention of the audiences. The film that is said to be based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be releasing tomorrow. Riding high on good reviews the movie is said to be making a first-day collection of around Rs 15-20 crore. The movie has already got a nod from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with a single cut. The scene that got chopped by the opinion body is the one where Ranbir aka Sanju is seen near a toilet in jail that is overflowing.

As per reports, the following scene got chopped after it was felt that the shot was not adding with the narrative of the whole story displaying him as a helpless person. A report by Mid-Day suggests that the following call was made from an artistic point of view. The makers also accepted the changes and will be releasing the movie with a single cut tomorrow, June 29.

Talking to media over the cut, maker Rajkumar Hirani said that the scene shows Sanjay Dutt’s time in jail during 1993. He added that the incident took place during monsoons when his jail toilet started to overflow because of heavy rains.

The scene got chopped after an activist, Prithvi Mhaske, wrote a letter to CBFC chief Parsoon Joshi expressing objections over the scene. In the letter, the activist said that jail authorities are now taking good care of barracks and so such incident has been reported.

Sanju has been garnering all the possible attention from all the corners. The people who have watched the special screening of Sanju are getting short of words to appreciate Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More