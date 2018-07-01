While Bollywood celebs and fans can't stop gushing about the mesmerising performance of Ranbir Kapoor, the Director of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani has declared that he won't work with Sanju star again. The star-studded film has Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, ia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi and Sayaji Shinde. Take a look at the video shared by Fox Star Hindi.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has already been declared as the highest opener of 2018. Based on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial has beaten his previous movie Aamir Khan-starrer PK in the first-day collection. When Hirani was asked about working with Ranbir Kapoor again. In a video, the director was noted saying that he wouldn’t work with him again. The director did 3 idiots and PK with Aamir Khan while Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai with Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor expected him to do the same tradition of doing two films with each actor but his answer with left Kapoor and his fans in shock. Ranbir Kapoor said, “Humaara ek hi huya hai toh bhoolna mat. ” Hirani immediately replied and said that he won’t do two films with him.

Take a look at the video of the Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor talking about the film.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, ia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi and Sayaji Shinde. The movie was released on June 29, this year and has already collected Rs 34.75 crore. The movie is expected to cross 100 crore within 3 days. Sanju enters the list of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer hits like Besharam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tamasha and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

