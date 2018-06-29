Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was released worldwide on Friday, June 29, the film has already created waves at the box office. with so many positive responses from many Bollywood celebrities along with social media audience, the film is expected to have a better box office collection from Salman Khan's Race 3.

Salman Khan's Race 3 collected Rs 29.17 crore on the first day of its release despite a weak plot, Ranbir's Sanju is expected to touch a good amount of money

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt released worldwide on Friday, June 29. The film before the release itself created much buzz across the nation. Many stars, from Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan to T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar gave remarkable reviews about the film. According to trade analyst Taran Analyst, the film has been released on 4000 screens, which is the 2nd highest after Salman Khan’s Race 3.

While Salman Khan’s Race 3 made 100 crores in the opening weekend, it did not receive a very good response of the plot. On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has already received a positive response, Trade analyst Adarsh, gave the film 4 stars with “Powerful, Engaging, Emotional, Compelling,” on his twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Sanju box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is off to a glorious start

Even Twitterati has applauded Ranbir’s powerful performance, there are too many expectations from Sanju. The teaser itself received a good response and has left many fans inquisitive.

#OneWordReview…#Sanju: M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Powerful… Engaging… Emotional… Compelling… Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he’s a master storyteller… This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

The biopic is based on actor Sanjay Dutt and his rapturous life experiences. Ranbir is accompanied by many fine actors, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza among others.

Salman Khan’s Race 3, co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem collected Rs 29.17 crore on the first day of its release despite a weak plot, Ranbir’s Sanju is expected to touch a good amount of money.

ALSO READ: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend bash

ALSO READ: Sanju review and audience reactions LIVE updates: Twitterati calls it a masterpiece

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More