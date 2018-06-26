As Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, which is a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is about to get released on June 29, let's have a look at these 5 Bollywood biopics such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, The Dirty Picture and Paan Singh Tomar which not only became super-hit films but also touched our hearts. These biopics made us laugh and cry at the same time and it will be interesting to see if Rajkumar Hirani's film is able to leave the same mark.

May it be the scene showing the winning sixer in MS Dhoni or the heartbreaking scene of partition in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, these stories, their narrations and the acting has made these biopics iconic.

Now the question arises here is that if Rajkumar Hirani’s film will be able to win the hearts of the audiences just like these biopics in the past did. Fans would agree that may it be the inspiring journey of Mary Kom’s truly inspirational journey or Paan Singh Tomar and Silk Smitha’s ironical stories; they have left a mark on their hearts forever.

From Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom to Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, these actors got under the skin of their characters to do justice to their roles.

Although Ranbir has managed to impress his fans with his uncanny resemblance with Sanjay and since the film has been helmed by a talented and creative director like Rajkumar Hirani, we do have faith in the biopic but its fate will be decided once it gets released on June 29.

