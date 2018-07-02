Sanju is all set to enter the 100 crore club in the first week of the movie release. The movie is not getting praised by Indian fans but is also setting a benchmark in US theatres in its first week. Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already bagged the eighth position in America's opening weekend by collecting in $ 2.55 million. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju was released on June 29, 2018.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju is praised by the film fraternity for all good reasons. Be it Ranbir Kapoor’s acting as popular actor Sanjay Dutt or the star cast, the movie is all set to join the 100 crore club. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is not only getting loved by Indian fans but is also performing well in the international theatres. Ranbir Kapoor starrer has jumped into the top 10 list of US’s opening weekend by collecting in $ 2.55 million. It is currently enjoying the eighth position in the US box office collection list.

Sreedhar Pillai took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of Sanju in North America. He wrote, “Sanju is phenomenal at the #NorthAmerica Box-Office and breaks into US Top 10 with $2.55 Million for the June 29 -July 1 Weekend at number 8. Cheers to #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani #FoxStarInternational.”

#Sanju is phenomenal at the #NorthAmerica Box-Office and breaks into US Top 10 with $2.55 Million for the June 29 -July 1 Weekend at number 8. Cheers to #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani. #FoxStarInternational pic.twitter.com/amx5Epmtp9 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 1, 2018

