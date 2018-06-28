Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt is all set to hit the floors tomorrow, June 29. The star-studded movie has Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and many other celebs from Bollywood. A special screening was held by the Sanju team for Bollywood celebs. Many stars took to social media to share the Sanju reviews.

Undoubtingly, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is the much awaited movie of this year. Rajkumar Hirani’s star studded movie is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, June 29. Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju is based on three stages of Sanjay Dutt’s life. While the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor’s outstanding performance in the movie, Bollywood celebs have already started pouring their wishes and review regarding the movie. The special screening of Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biopic was held last night, June 27 for the Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan to T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar, Bollywood celebs took to their social media account to share the reviews.

Mahesh Bhatt shared the photo of Raazi star Soni Razdan on social media to let fans know that she is watching Sanju with Sanju while, Soni Razdan took to her official Instagram account to share the Sanju reviews. In her post, she wrote, “I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart ❤️ It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie.”

Soni is watching Sanju with Sanju !!! pic.twitter.com/swT1F365td — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 27, 2018

Bhushan Kumar’s managing director of T-Series too shared his Sanju reviews and said, “What a masterpiece. Simply extraordinary. Such a pleasure to watch Ranbir effortlessly portray #Sanju on screen. Raju sir, you’ve created yet another epic. Congratulations Vidhuji, on putting together this enormous project so well.” – #BhushanKumar after watching #Sanju.

Film distributor Raj Bansal took to his Twitter account to share the Sanju reviews. He wrote, “Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT.” Bansal even shared a photo of him, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.

Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT. pic.twitter.com/t8j4QHaxWD — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 28, 2018

Wht a movie! Ranbir as Sanju is Sanju! Wht a film what a performance! I am speechless @duttsanjay #ranbir#sanju#rajkumarhirani — Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) June 27, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will star Bollywood celebs like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Tabu, Boman Irani, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arshad Warsi.

