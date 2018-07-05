As Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor continues to smash records at the box office, recent reports suggest that Salman Khan is not willing to watch the film despite multiple requests from his friend. Interestingly, Sanju has smashed the lifetime India business of Race 3 at the box office.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. As the film continues to smash records at the box office and garner appreciation from the film critics and Bollywood celebrities, Race 3 actor Salman Khan is in no mood to watch the film despite multiple requests from his close friend Sanjay. According to the latest report by Zoom, one of the primary reason behind the same could be the fact that Salman is currently busy with Da-bangg Reloaded tour along with actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul and Prabhu Deva and plans to watch the film after he returns.

Another reason behind the same could be Salman’s personal equation with Ranbir Kapoor that soured after Katrina Kaif started dating the Sanju actor. Along with this, the fact that Sanju has also smashed the lifetime business of Race 3 at the box office in less than a week does not make it any easier.

It is not an unknown fact that Salman and Sanjay are one of the oldest pals in the industry and have stood by each other through difficult times. Thus, it will be interesting to witness whether Salman would oblige his request and prioritise their friendship or tactfully avoid the same.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan that stars Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate the film and stated that Sanju is a very moving story of a father and son and of two friends. Giving a shout-out to Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal for their outstanding performance, Aamir thanked Rajkumar Hirani for yet another film that not just entertains but also enriches.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with Fox Star Studios, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala in prominent roles. The film had hit the screens on June 29.

