Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2: The Rajinikanth Fan Moment That Included Team India — But With A Twist

Rajinikanth has always been a fan favourite among Indian cricket players. Wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson has taken his fandom for the superstar to a whole new level. Sanju Samson reserved an entire theatre to watch Jailer 2, making his movie experience a private one with his wife and other friends and even the Indian cricket team support staff.

Sanju Samson, who is a known fan of Rajinikanth movies and has mentioned several times how much he likes watching him on screen, was very eager to watch his latest movie but due to some prior commitments in Delhi, he couldn’t watch the movie on its first day of release. Instead, he reserved a theatre to enjoy the movie privately.

Samson further talked about why he is going to watch Rajinikanth’s movie in a private theatre and how he managed to reserve it entirely.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I’m actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn’t watch it,” he said.

Why Did Sanju Samson Book An Entire Theatre For Jailer 2?

For Samson, the screening was about enjoying his favourite star’s film with family and friends. The cricketer said his wife would also be joining him and expressed excitement about seeing Rajinikanth on the big screen. “But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” Samson added.

The arrangement also had a Team India connection. Samson revealed that members of the team and support staff who understood Tamil were expected to attend the screening, giving the outing an additional connection to the language of Rajinikanth’s cinema.

“Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he said.

The detail offered a glimpse into how Samson planned to share his enthusiasm for the film with teammates and colleagues who could follow its Tamil dialogue.

Sanju Samson’s Love For Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth enjoys a massive following across generations, and his films have long inspired celebrations among devoted fans. Samson’s decision to reserve an entire theatre reflects the cricketer’s own enthusiasm for the veteran actor. The outing also highlights a side of the India international that audiences do not always see on the cricket field. Away from his professional commitments, Samson is a movie enthusiast who makes time for the films of an actor he admires.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action film Jailer. The follow-up brings the superstar back to the big screen in a project that has drawn attention from fans of Tamil cinema. For Samson, however, the occasion was about more than catching a new release. By booking the entire theatre and inviting his wife, friends and Tamil-speaking members of the team’s support staff, he made the screening a shared movie experience centred on his admiration for Rajinikanth.

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