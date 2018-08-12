Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor has become the third highest grossing Hindi film. Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani in an interview with IANS was noted saying that if he starts about media bashing on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, he can talk on it for the full day. The movie is picking up a headline because of that one scene in which a newspaper cutting titled "RDX in a truck parked in Dutt house?"

Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani in an interview was noted saying that if he starts on media bashing on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. He claims that he can talk on it for the full day. He further added by saying that today if the world believes that Sanjay Dutt had RDX, it’s based on that one news which displayed “RDX in a truck parked in Dutt house?” which was criticised by the makers in the movie. Hirani claims that media thinks the whole film is about media bashing, it’s again picking up a headline. While, the co-writer of the blockbuster movie Sanjay Dutt biopic, Abhijat Joshi said we are a great fans of the media and no media is bashings at all. He further added that he is amazed there has been no introspection on that side. No one has even said that it happens.

