Unlike his previous releases, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has remained tight-lipped about his biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Recent reports suggest that the star kid is upset with the makers of the film as the actor's biopic finds no mention of her or Sanju's first wife in the film. Sanju had hit the screens on June 29.

As Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor continues to garner appreciation from the film critics and the Bollywood industry as well as smash all previous records at the box office, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is reportedly upset with the makers of the film. According to the latest report by DNA, Trishala, who is extremely fond of her dad and supports him through thick and thin, has remained tight-lipped about the film and has not shared or made a comment on any of the posters or trailer of the film.

Reports suggest that the reason behind the same is that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer does not find any mention of Trishala or her mother Richa Sharma (Sanju’s first wife) in the film. While Maanayata Dutt plays an important role in the film and is shown as Sanjay’s support system in the film, the film does not find any mention of Sanju’s first Richa Sharma and second wife Rhea Pillai, or Trishala in the film.

Calling the film propaganda, several critics have accused the filmmakers of cleaning up Sanju’s public image and posing a blind eye to his personal life.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Sanju revolves around Sanjay Dutt’s struggle with drugs and his legal battle in relation to the possession of illegal arms. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Raval have been applauded for their spectacular performance in the film. The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Karishma Tanna in the film.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan’s next along with Ajay Devgn.

